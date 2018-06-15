Teenage ‘highwaymen’ guilty of charity worker’s murder to be sentenced

Two teenage moped riders will be sentenced later for stabbing a charity youth worker to death during a violent robbery spree.

Nathan Gilmaney, 19, and Troy Thomas, 18, tried to rob as many people as possible, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake on October 16 last year.

They killed 28-year-old Abdul Samad for his iPhone and little more than “aggression and blood lust” as they swept across west London on a scooter.