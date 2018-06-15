Teenage moped riders who murdered youth worker each given more than 20 years

Two teenage moped riders have each been jailed for more than 20 years after stabbing a charity youth worker to death during a violent robbery spree. Nathan Gilmaney, 19, and Troy Thomas, 18, tried to rob as many people as possible, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake on October 16 last year. They killed 28-year-old Abdul Samad for his iPhone and little more than “aggression and blood lust” as they swept across west London on a scooter.

Nathan Gilmaney court case Credit: Nathan Gilmaney is one of the two teenage moped riders sentenced

Gilmaney was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 27 years and Thomas detained at Her Majesty’s pleasure with a minimum of 22 years at the Old Bailey on Friday. They chatted to each other at times during the hearing, repeatedly smiling and laughing together in the dock. The public gallery was packed, with several people dabbing their eyes as statements were read on behalf of Mr Samad’s mother and girlfriend. Gilmaney shouted obscenities moments after the sentence was passed and the public gallery had to be cleared after repeated outbursts.

Nathan Gilmaney court case Credit: Troy Thomas, the other teenage moped rider sentenced