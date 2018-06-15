Top tips to stay cyber safe as World Cup ‘likely to be targeted by hackers’

England fans have been warned to keep their phones in airplane mode while at the World Cup as the event is likely to be targeted by hackers.

George Avetisov, chief executive of US-based cyber security firm HYPR, said even the most amateur “bad apples” could look to target football supporters in Russia to enjoy the sporting spectacle.

He likened the event to major hacking conferences, such as DEF CON and Black Hat, where he said those attending take “burner” phones free of personal data.

Up to 10,000 England fans are expected to head to Russia for the tournament this month, with the Three Lions kicking off against Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday.