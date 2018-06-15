Tory MP blocks law to give police dogs and horses extra protections from attack

Government-backed plans to give police dogs and horses extra legal protections from attack have been derailed after opposition from a Conservative grandee.

There were groans in the Commons as Sir Christopher Chope dealt a blow to campaigners after announcing he objected to the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Bill.

The Bill, so named “Finn’s Law” after a police dog brutally stabbed while protecting his handler, aims to remove a section of the current law of self-defence often used by those who harm a service animal.

The Bill was tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Heald and would have progressed further towards becoming law if Sir Christopher, who has a reputation for derailing private members’ bills, had not objected.

The rules in Parliament mean it only requires one MP to shout “object” to block a bill’s progress once time for debate has concluded at 2.30pm on a Friday.

Sir Oliver said he was “disappointed” following the debate, but said he was “hopeful” upon the Bill’s return to the Commons on July 6.