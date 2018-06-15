- ITV Report
Turnout in Lewisham East by-election just 33%
Votes are being counted in Lewisham East where Janet Daby is expected to become Labour’s newest MP.
Only a third of eligible voters cast their ballot in the by-election triggered by former Labour MP Heidi Alexander’s decision to quit Westminster to take up a job with London mayor Sadiq Khan.
Ms Alexander had a massive majority of 21,213 in the south-east London constituency at the 2017 general election.
The Conservatives finished second in 2017 with the Liberal Democrats a distant third.
But Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable has campaigned in the seat and party insiders expect an improved performance in a constituency which voted heavily to Remain in the European Union.
A Liberal Democrat source said he was “relatively confident” of leapfrogging the Conservatives and securing second place.
The official turnout has been announced by officials as 33.4% – well below the 69% who voted in the 2017 general election.
The full list of candidates is:
– Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah – Green Party
– Ross Archer – Conservative
– Charles Carey – no description
– Janet Daby – Labour
– Massimo DiMambro – Democrats and Veterans Party
– Sean Finch – Libertarian Party
– Patrick Gray – Radical Party
– Thomas Hall – Young People’s Party
– Howling Laud Hope – Monster Raving Loony Party
– David Kurten – Ukip
– Maureen Martin – Christian Peoples Alliance
– Mandu Reid – Women’s Equality Party
– Lucy Salek – Liberal Democrats
– Anne Marie Waters – For Britain Movement