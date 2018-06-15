Twin stillbirth rate reduced by almost half, study shows

A charity has welcomed news that the twin stillbirth rate has been reduced by almost half. The Twins and Multiple Birth Association (Tamba) said it was the most rapid drop in stillbirths since records began. Neonatal death rates in twins (where a baby dies within the first 28 days of life) have also fallen by a third, the figures show. The report, carried out by experts from several universities in the UK, shows that between 2014 and 2016, 305 babies’ lives have been saved. Twins are still more than one and a half times more likely to be stillborn and more than three times more likely to end with a neonatal death than single babies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The ratio of mortality rates for stillbirths overall has remained fairly constant over time in terms of baby’s sex, ethnicity, gestational age and birth weight, however, there has been a statistically significant reduction in the rate of stillbirth in twins over the period from 11.07 to 6.16 per 1,000 total births. Most neonatal mortality rates have also either remained static or showed a small reduction over the three years, but the reduction in neonatal mortality rates for twin pregnancies was statistically significant reducing from 7.81 to 5.34 per 1,000 live births. Keith Reed, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This is a proud day for Tamba. “In 2014, Tamba set a strategic plan that aimed to cut poor outcomes in multiple pregnancies. I’m delighted to see that the plan has achieved such a positive outcome.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.