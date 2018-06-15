Unacceptable deterioration in children’s dental care – Labour

Vulnerable children are increasingly waiting for months in agony to have their teeth fixed following a “completely unacceptable” deterioration in youngsters’ dental care, Labour has said.

There has been a 52% rise in the number of children having to wait more than six months for hospital dental treatment, with 1,498 children forced to wait longer than this in 2017, the party found.

It also discovered a 15% increase over three years in the number of children on waiting lists for dental operations undertaken under general anaesthetic.

In 2017, under-18s waited on average an additional 15 days for dental operations compared with 2013.

The worst performance was seen by Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust – where children waited 253 days for treatment on average.

Tooth decay is the number one reason for child hospital admissions in England.

The latest data shows there were just under 43,000 extractions of multiple teeth in under-18s in England in 2016/17, at a cost of £36.2 million to the NHS.