Union wins first stage of High Court challenge over Deliveroo riders

A union has been given the go-ahead for a High Court challenge over the employment status of Deliveroo riders in the latest “gig economy” case.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) wants the court to overturn a ruling which confirmed the “self-employed” status of those working for the delivery firm.

Mrs Justice Simler gave the union permission for a full judicial review of the ruling, given by the Central Arbitration Committee in November last year.

The CAC, which considers union recognition and collective bargaining cases, rejected an application by the IWGB to represent drivers in parts of north London.

The committee concluded that because riders are able to pass on a job to a substitute, or to abandon a job, they were not obliged to provide a “personal service” and therefore could not be classified as “workers”.

The union said that, as independent contractors, the riders are “denied basic employment rights” including a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and collective bargaining rights.