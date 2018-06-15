Unions warn over funding cuts after school asks parents to help buy toilet paper

A school in Theresa May’s constituency has made a “wish list” for parents to help purchase supplies including pens, pencils and toilet paper. St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School in Maidenhead, Berkshire, said many deliveries have already been received. But union leaders said the situation should ring “alarm bells” for the Government and schools should not “be scrabbling around” for basic supplies. A link to the Amazon wish list, containing 17 items, was sent to parents on Monday, the Maidenhead Advertiser reported. It includes requests for Blu-tack, Sellotape and A3 paper, as well as toilet paper, with a comment that a “never-ending supply” was required.

The wishlist on Amazon (Screenshot) Credit: The wishlist on Amazon (Screenshot)

Other items listed include rubbers, rulers, and ballpoint pens. The request list emerged after parent Catherine del Campo flagged the Prime Minister, the Maidenhead MP. She wrote on Twitter: “In your constituency, @theresa_may, a school not just asking parents for extras, but basic essentials. “As well as loo roll, I’ve sent some plasters. “I thought about sending some to @DamianHinds too, but they didn’t have one big enough for the gaping hole in the education budget.” The school told the local paper that it had lost £70,000 after the Government decided to reduce the Education Services grant. It said in a statement: “The Amazon wish list is something we put together in response to our parents asking for ways in which they can support our school further. “We have had many deliveries already and are grateful to have such a supportive school community. “Whilst reduced school funding is naturally a concern, we are in the fortunate position of being able to balance our budget for the next few years.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.