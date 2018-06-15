US tariffs on Chinese imports escalate trade dispute

The Trump administration has announced a 25% tariff on up to 50 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports, instantly escalating a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. China’s government responded quickly by announcing it will immediately impose penalties of “equal strength” on US products. The Commerce Ministry said it is also scrapping deals to buy more American farm goods and other exports as part of efforts to defuse a sprawling dispute over its trade surplus and technology policy. A ministry statement gave no details, but a 50 billion dollar list of possible targets announced in April included soybeans, light aircraft, orange juice, whiskey and beef.

Much of the impact would fall on Mr Trump’s rural supporters. “The Chinese side doesn’t want to fight a trade war, but facing the shortsightedness of the US side, China has to fight back strongly,” the statement said. “We will immediately introduce tax measures of equal scale and equal strength, and all economic and trade achievements reached by the two sides will be invalidated.” Mr Trump has vowed to fulfil his campaign pledge to crack down on what he contends are China’s unfair trade practices and efforts to undermine US technology and intellectual property. During an impromptu appearance on the White House North Lawn, the president hailed his “very big tariffs” on China. “You know we have the great brain power in Silicon Valley, and China and others steal those secrets. And we’re going to protect those secrets. Those are crown jewels for this country,” Mr Trump said.

