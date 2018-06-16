17 die in Caracas club stampede after tear gas canister explosion

Seventeen people were killed at a crowded nightclub in Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday after a tear gas device exploded during a brawl and triggered a desperate stampede among hundreds gathered for a graduation celebration. Interior minister Nestor Reverol said the incident at the Los Cotorros club in the middle-class area of El Paraiso left eight minors dead and five injured. Seven people have been detained, including the individual believed to have set off the tear gas canister. “The establishment has been ordered closed and we are investigating in co-ordination with the public ministry, which is directing the criminal investigation,” he said.

Venezuela police HQ Credit: Venezuela police HQ

Outside the club, several mismatched shoes, including a sandal with a puckered red lip decoration, lay on the sidewalk. More than 500 people were believed to be inside the club when the fight broke out. Photos shared online from previous celebrations at the club show a dark interior with wooden tables and a stage upfront where DJs shuffled songs. Outside, a faded sign on the red brick building read, “We’ve opened!” Metal bars covered the doors and windows. Jesus Armas, an opposition councilman who lives in the area, said the Interior Ministry should explain how a civilian was able to obtain tear gas canisters that should only be utilised by state security forces. He also urged authorities to investigate whether the club had permission to hold several hundred people inside. “That’s not a big space and that should not be authorised,” he said.

Venezuela stampede survivor Credit: Venezuela stampede survivor