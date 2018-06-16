Abortion law liberalisation backed by Sinn Fein members

Sinn Fein members have voted in favour of liberalising abortion law. They said the procedure should be provided through a GP-led service for a “limited gestational period”.

Party grassroots recognised last month’s referendum decision of the people of the Irish Republic to overturn a constitutional provision which outlawed terminations in most cases. Delegates at an annual ard fheis (party conference) in Belfast decided abortion should also be available where a woman’s life, health or mental health is at risk and in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, where an infant cannot survive.

Vice President Michelle O’Neill said: “Sinn Fein refuses to hide. “It will address this issue with compassion and will show the leadership that is required.”

New legislation implementing the Irish poll’s overwhelming two-to-one verdict in favour of making the procedure available will be introduced in the new year, the Taoiseach has said. It will make abortion freely available during early pregnancy and in limited circumstances later. The referendum vote was lauded by proponents as a modernising and compassionate step for women after a fierce debate in which opponents including the Catholic church argued that the unborn baby’s life was sacrosanct.

