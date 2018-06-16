Andy Murray to make comeback from hip injury at Queen's Club Championships

Andy Murray will make his comeback to competitive tennis at Queen's Club next week.

The tennis ace, 31, has told tournament officials that he will play the Fever-Tree Championships following practice at the club on Friday.

Murray has not played since Wimbledon last year due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

"Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships," the tournament said on its official Twitter account.

Murray's return to the sport acts as a major boost for his hopes to play at Wimbledon next month.