Campaigners condemn sale of Hastings Pier to tycoon

Campaigners have expressed their disappointment after administrators confirmed Hastings Pier has been sold to tycoon Abid Gulzar. The rebuilt Hastings Pier reopened just two years ago thanks to millions of pounds of public funding after it was ravaged by fire. Last year, it won a national award when it was crowned the UK’s best new building – but Hastings Pier Charity, which ran the seaside walkway, went into administration leading to the sale.

The Heritage Lottery Fund granted £12.4 million to rebuild it but it has been claimed that Mr Gulzar, the owner of Eastbourne Pier, may have purchased it for less than £100,000. Adam Stephens, of administrators Smith and Williamson, confirmed the transfer of ownership and said: “The bid we received from Mr Gulzar, and on the recommendation of my agent, was able to best demonstrate the capacity to take the pier forward. “Overall, Mr Gulzar demonstrated the best immediate financial capability as well as the operational capacity and experience, including from running Eastbourne Pier. “It is anticipated that significant cash for working capital and investment purposes, amounting to over a million pounds, would be required to make the pier sustainable. “We have been working hard with all stakeholders to create other protections for the Pier’s future and heritage assets. “Therefore, the sale is subject to a reversion clause, which means that in the event that the pier is resold in the next two years, there are certain provisions which are in favour of Hastings Borough Council acquiring it. “We also want to highlight that the key heritage assets of the pier will be preserved and put on permanent display in the Hastings Museum, allowing future generations the opportunity to understand and appreciate the significant cultural impact of the pier.”

" data-copyright-holder= Credit: RIBA Stirling Prize 2017