Eight hurt after taxi crashes onto pavement in Moscow

Eight people, including two from Mexico, have been injured after a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a pavement near Red Square in Moscow.

Russian police said the driver in the crash has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Russia is hosting the World Cup and the capital’s streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 650ft from Red Square and Moscow’s famous GUM shopping arcade, an area popular with tourists.