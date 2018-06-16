Epileptic boy’s mother celebrates as Home Office grants licence for cannabis oil

The mother of a severely epileptic boy has celebrated managing to convince the Home Office to return his cannabis oil medication that officials confiscated at customs. Charlotte Caldwell said they had “achieved the impossible” after Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday he would grant a licence for 12-year-old Billy to get the treatment. The Government, however, only relented after a six-day battle ensued when officials seized a six-month supply of cannabis oil she brought into Heathrow Airport from Toronto, Canada.

She criticised the “dreadful, horrific, cruel experience” that has deeply affected 12-year-old Billy, saying: “His little body has been completely broken and his little mind.” “I truly believe that somewhere in the Home Office there’s someone with a heart and I truly believe that Billy was pulling on their heart strings,” she added. She criticised outdated laws and called for “more humane policies”, while vowing to fight for others in the UK to have access to the medication they need. “No other family should have to go through this sort of ordeal, travelling half way round the world to get medication which should be freely available,” she said. “My experience leaves me in no doubt that the Home Office can no longer play a role in the administration of medication for sick children in our country.” Mr Javid said he has used “an exceptional power” to “urgently issue” a licence to treat Billy with cannabis oil.

