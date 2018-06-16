- ITV Report
-
In pictures: Politics, music and arts collide at ‘JezFest’
Jeremy Corbyn addressed Labour supporters gathered in north London on Saturday afternoon at a festival of music and politics nicknamed “Jezfest”.
Labour Live took place at White Hart recreational ground, with chart toppers Clean Bandit headlining the festival.
Here are the highlights:
Union leader Len McLuskey was in attendance serving ice cream.
Jeremy Corbyn appeared onstage to address fans, but there were also some imposters.
And there were plenty of Corbyn t-shirts on show.
This football fan wants to see the Labour leader in Downing Street.
Some anti-Brexit sentiment was on show during the festival despite Mr Corbyn’s insistence that his party respects the result of the June 2016 referendum.
There were rumours of sluggish ticket sales in the build-up to the event. Here, a smattering of festivalgoers watch Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor Levi Roots perform.
This reveller could’ve been tired out by all the excitement or maybe she was bored.
Len found time to come out of the ice cream van and address the crowd.
There was debate as well as music at the event.
Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna performed at the festival.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was flanked by security.
The Labour leader managed to stop to sign a t-shirt.
And he got on stage to address his fans.