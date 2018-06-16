In pictures: Politics, music and arts collide at ‘JezFest’

Jeremy Corbyn addressed Labour supporters gathered in north London on Saturday afternoon at a festival of music and politics nicknamed “Jezfest”. Labour Live took place at White Hart recreational ground, with chart toppers Clean Bandit headlining the festival. Here are the highlights:

Union leader Len McLuskey was in attendance serving ice cream.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey serves ice cream to revellers

Jeremy Corbyn appeared onstage to address fans, but there were also some imposters.

Labour Live event – London Credit: A man wearing a mask of Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live

And there were plenty of Corbyn t-shirts on show.

Labour Live event – London Credit: A variety of t-shirts supporting the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn

This football fan wants to see the Labour leader in Downing Street.

Labour Live event – London Credit: A man wearing a Jeremy Corbyn shirt with number 10 on the back

Some anti-Brexit sentiment was on show during the festival despite Mr Corbyn’s insistence that his party respects the result of the June 2016 referendum.

Labour Live event – London Credit: EU supporters hold up an anti-Brexit banner while Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech

Labour Live event – London Credit: A man carrying an EU flag watches a performance by Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols

Labour Live event – London Credit: An EU supporter at the Labour Live event

There were rumours of sluggish ticket sales in the build-up to the event. Here, a smattering of festivalgoers watch Reggae Reggae Sauce inventor Levi Roots perform.

Labour Live event – London Credit: The crowd watch a performance by Levi Roots at Labour Live

This reveller could’ve been tired out by all the excitement or maybe she was bored.

Labour Live event – London Credit: A woman takes a nap at Labour Live

Len found time to come out of the ice cream van and address the crowd.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Len McCluskey and shadow minister for women Dawn Butler

There was debate as well as music at the event.

Labour Live event – London Credit: People listen to a live debate

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna performed at the festival.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Declan McKenna performs on stage during the Labour Live event

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was flanked by security.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Jeremy Corbyn at Labour Live

The Labour leader managed to stop to sign a t-shirt.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signs a t-shirt

And he got on stage to address his fans.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at Labour Live

Labour Live event – London Credit: Jeremy Corbyn waves after speaking at Labour Live