JK Rowling calls for alternative to children’s orphanages

JK Rowling has called for an alternative to orphanages, saying children “all over the world are being severely harmed”. The Harry Potter author, 52, said even well-run institutions have a detrimental impact on health and development. Rowling, who founded international children’s organisation Lumos, told a conference: “Children all over the world are being severely harmed, physically and psychologically, because their primary right to a family has been taken away.

“Even those orphanages that are well-run, have good material conditions and qualified staff can’t replace the individual love, support and stability children get from a family.” She told the No Child Left Behind conference: “Donors across the world, many with the best of intentions, continue to fund orphanages that result in lifelong physical and psychological damage to children. “We need to stop money going to institutions and redirect it towards alternatives that strengthen families and communities – creating a long-term, sustainable system of care.”

