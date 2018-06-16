Labour Live festival a success, Jeremy Corbyn claims

Jeremy Corbyn has hailed the Labour Live festival a success as he addressed supporters at the London event. The one-day showcase of politics, music and arts had been hit by reports of sluggish ticket sales but the party insisted that more than 13,000 were bought ahead of the gathering. Chart-toppers Clean Bandit provided the musical headline act for the event which was dubbed “Jez Fest”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other events at the festival included a performance by former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock and a World Cup-themed discussion on “socialism and football”. Many attendees sported “Bollocks to Brexit” stickers despite the Labour leader’s insistence the party respects the outcome of the EU referendum. Talk of poor turn-out led Prime Minister Theresa May to ridicule the festival in the Commons. However, Labour insisted it was a success, with a spokeswoman saying: “The tents have been packed all day. This is the first event of its kind organised by a political party and we have demonstrated how politics can be opened up to a wider audience and to people who have been shut out for far too long.” Concerns that the party could be embarrassed by low turn-out saw ticket prices slashed from £35 to £10 in recent weeks.

Labour Live event – London Credit: Labour Live event