‘Devastating’ Mackintosh fire spreads to nearby properties including music venue

A fire which has ravaged the historic Mackintosh Building has spread to “several properties”, the fire and rescue service said. Buildings including the O2 ABC have suffered “extensive damage” as flames and smoke poured into the night sky from the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) building. A restoration project, which was set to cost between £20 million and £35 million, had been returning the famous art school to its former glory after a devastating fire in 2014, with Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi among those lending their support. More than 120 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at just before 11.20pm on Friday night.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze (Douglas Barrie/PA) Credit: Firefighters continue to battle the blaze (Douglas Barrie/PA)

There are no reports of casualties, although residents living nearby have been evacuated from their homes. Deputy Chief Officer Iain Bushell said: “This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional. “The fire has taken hold several properties including the 02 ABC nightclub causing extensive damage. “This will be a prolonged incident and crews will remain on the scene as they work to prevent further fire spread and damage.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Rachael Docherty, 29, is a former graduate of the art school and told the Press Association: “This is terrible. This is a lot worse than the last one. “We were out earlier on and at 12am we came out it just looked like (it was) fireworks and now it’s just white smoke. “The Mac building is a piece of Glasgow history, it’s not art school history, it’s Glasgow.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.