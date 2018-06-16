Multimillion-pound restoration hit by blaze at Mackintosh Building – fire chief

Fire has caused “extensive” damage at Glasgow’s famed Mackintosh Building and hit multimillion-pound restoration work carried out in the aftermath of a previous blaze, a fire officer has confirmed. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy assistant chief officer Peter Heath said the Glasgow School of Art building had been “extensively damaged by fire” that had “spread very rapidly”.

Crews were called to the building in the city centre at around 11.20pm on Friday and were met with “extremely difficult conditions”, he said. Less than an hour later, flames and smoke were belching into the night sky – with more than 150 firefighters eventually deployed at the scene.

“(The fire) reached from the ground floor right through to the roof. It is significantly damaged,” Mr Heath said. The fire spread to nearby buildings, including the O2 ABC music venue – although firefighters managed to prevent it taking hold any further.

