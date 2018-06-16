NHS to get extra £384 million per week after Brexit Government says

The NHS is to get an extra £384 million a week after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

In a major announcement to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service, the PM has said it will receive an additional £20 billion a year in real terms funding by 2024.

It is expected that taxes and borrowing will rise to pay for the increase in funding, and resources will be redirected from the more than £9 billion a year the UK currently pays into the EU.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mrs May said: “Now, as we leave the European Union and stop paying significant annual subscriptions to Brussels, we will have more money to spend on priorities such as the NHS.

“But to give the NHS the funding it needs for the future, this Brexit dividend will not be enough.”

Ahead of a major speech on the issue on Monday, Mrs May added: “As a country, we need to contribute a bit more in a fair and balanced way. We will listen to views about how we do this and the Chancellor will set out the detail in due course. To deliver, this plan must be about more than money. ”