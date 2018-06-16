NHS to receive £20bn boost by 2024 partly funded by ‘Brexit dividend’

The NHS will receive an extra £20 billion a year in real terms funding by 2024, partly paid for by a “Brexit dividend”, Prime Minister Theresa May is announcing.

May is setting out the five-year budget settlement to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service.

The PM will say that money that no longer needs to be paid to the EU after Brexit will help fund the increase by 2023-24, and the country will also be asked to contribute more for the NHS.

As part of the initiative the health service will draw-up a long-term plan led by doctors setting out how the resources should be best used, the Government said.