- ITV Report
NHS to receive £20bn boost by 2024 partly funded by ‘Brexit dividend’
The NHS will receive an extra £20 billion a year in real terms funding by 2024, partly paid for by a “Brexit dividend”, Prime Minister Theresa May is announcing.
May is setting out the five-year budget settlement to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service.
The PM will say that money that no longer needs to be paid to the EU after Brexit will help fund the increase by 2023-24, and the country will also be asked to contribute more for the NHS.
As part of the initiative the health service will draw-up a long-term plan led by doctors setting out how the resources should be best used, the Government said.
The Government said that under the plan by 2023-24, the NHS budget will increase compared to today by over £20 billion a year in real terms, which is approximately £600 million a week in cash terms.
Chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens, said: “As the NHS turns 70, we can now face the next five years with renewed certainty. This multi-year settlement provides the funding we need to shape a long-term plan for key improvements in cancer, mental health and other critical services.
“And the invitation to the NHS to develop consensus proposals for legislation will help accelerate the move to more integrated care, and ensure taxpayers’ money is spent to maximum benefit.”