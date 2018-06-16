Roofers and builders least trusted tradespeople – survey

Roofers and builders have been voted the least trustworthy tradespeople while consumers have the most confidence in electricians, a survey by watchdog Which? has found.

Some 38% of householders do not trust builders and roofers when employing them for the first time, making these trades the least trusted for domestic building work and repairs, the consumer group found.

However, 80% said they trusted the electrician they called, while 75% also trusted central heating engineers.

The poll also found that householders’ biggest concern when hiring a tradesperson was that they would not turn up on time.