Sinn Fein leader to issue border warning over Brexit progress

Sinn Fein’s leader is expected to warn against progress to the next stage of Brexit negotiations without an answer to the Irish border question. Mary Lou McDonald addresses the party’s ard fheis (party conference) in Belfast on Saturday evening. She will tell party members from around Ireland that if the architects of Brexit cannot agree what it looks like, that was their problem. She will add: “It won’t be our problem.”

Sinn Fein is pressing for Northern Ireland to remain part of the EU Customs Union after the exit, and points to the majority in favour of Remain from the country during the referendum vote. A deal has to be done on the border, one of the most vexed issues facing the negotiators in Brussels, by this autumn to meet the Brexit timetable before the British exit in less than a year’s time.

