14 dead as suicide bomber targets Afghans celebrating truce

A suicide bomber struck in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 14 people. It was the second attack in as many days targeting Taliban fighters, security forces and civilians celebrating a holiday ceasefire. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said another 45 people were wounded in the attack, which struck a crowd of people as they left the governor’s compound. Saturday’s attack, which also took place in Jalalabad, killed at least 36 people and wounded 65, according to Najibullah Kamawal, director of the provincial health department.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they appear to be the work of the Islamic State group, which is not included in the ceasefire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past. The local IS affiliate has a strong presence in the province. The bomber on Saturday targeted a gathering of Taliban fighters who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. After the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a nine-day extension of the ceasefire.

