22 injured as gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival

Gunmen have opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival in New Jersey, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said.

One suspect was killed and 22 people, including two suspects, were injured.

Of 17 people treated for gunshot wounds, four of them, including a 13-year-old boy, were critically injured but three had been upgraded to stable by evening, leaving only one man believed to be a suspect in critical condition, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

The shots rang out as an estimated 1,000 or more people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films.

Mr Onofri said numerous fights inside and outside had prompted police to tell organisers that the event needed to be shut down because “there was a report that the mood inside the venue had been changing”.

Organisers were in the process of doing that when the shooting started, he said.