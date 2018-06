A bright start across the far east today, with some early sunshine.

Skies will be cloudy for most of the UK, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle expected to slowly move eastwards.

This will bring a damp day across western parts of the UK, with extensive low cloud, hill and coastal fog forming.

Further east, any sunshine will turn hazy with the risk of isolated showers.

It's likely to feel warm in any brightness, with highs of 19C.