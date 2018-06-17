Brexit bus turned into a double-decker with £600m a week NHS boost

Late Friday afternoon and it was clear that last minute talks between the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt and the PM about today’s announcement were still ongoing. A senior health source was saying that things still need to be sorted out. Given that the PM has long been expected to make a big announcement on the NHS, timing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its creation, the discussions were clearly running up to the wire. Which might explain the lack of detail. The PM talks about paying an extra £20billion a year into the NHS by 2023, funded by a Brexit "dividend" - that's £600million a week which turns the famous Brexit bus into a double-decker, but crucially she adds that a “little bit” more that will have to come from taxpayers. How big will any Brexit dividend be?

The prime minister has said it will be funded by a Brexit 'dividend' and taxes. Credit: PA

The most the number crunchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies can find is around £5billion further down the road - in around 2023 once we are completely out of the EU. That leaves a huge chunk which will have to come from us. My understanding on Friday afternoon was that could come from paying off the deficit more slowly, i.e. more borrowing, or freezing tax thresholds, i.e. effective tax rises. Either way, the 3.7% increase in the NHS budget is widely accepted to be the bare minimum. Starved capital budgets will need to be topped up straight away with any extra cash, so then there’s a debate about how much of this funding would be spent immediately on the front line. Could it be spent on more doctors and nurses? Where would they come from?