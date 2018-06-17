England players sense grim war history of city they prepare to play in

Playing football in the once war-ravaged city of Volgograd has given England’s players perspective, manager Gareth Southgate said. The city, formerly known as Stalingrad, is the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history, with estimates suggesting the number of troops killed, captured or wounded on both sides was nearly two million. Historians believe the Soviet defence of the city, on the banks of the Volga river, was a major turning point for the Allies against Hitler’s forces in the Second World War. The battle, which ran for several months from 1942-43, resulted in the annihilation of an entire German army.

Russia World Cup 2018 Credit: The Motherland Calls in Volgograd

A huge monument known as The Motherland Calls looms large on the hill overlooking the Volgograd Arena. And the huge memorial park dedicated to Soviet war dead is just a short walk away from where England will take on Tunisia in the World Cup on Monday. Southgate said his squad was aware of the importance of the battle and the “very strong” links between the two nations during that period. The build-up to the tournament was overshadowed by the political row between the UK Government and the Kremlin in the wake of the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in March.

England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Media Activity – 17th June Credit: England’s Harry Kane