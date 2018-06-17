Epileptic boy’s mother urges meeting with ministers on medical cannabis reform

The mother of a severely epileptic boy has called for a meeting with cabinet ministers to discuss re-thinking “massively outdated” laws on medical marijuana so other children can receive treatment. Charlotte Caldwell also said on Sunday she wanted them to assure her she would not face “another battle” for 12-year-old Billy when the 20-day supply returned by the Home Office runs out. After a week-long struggle, Home Secretary Sajid Javid used “an exceptional power” on Saturday to return some of the medicine confiscated from the mother when she tried to bring it into the UK from Canada. Ms Caldwell, 50, said: “I want nobody in Government, and nobody who has been impacted by massively outdated laws, to be under any impression that this is job done. This is just the start.

Medical marijuana Credit: Charlotte and Billy Caldwell

“I want to meet the Home Secretary and Health Secretary (Jeremy Hunt), urgently, this week, to get assurance that not only will Billy’s meds never again be removed, but to call for an urgent review of the overall policy on medical cannabis as it affects everyone who could benefit.” Ms Caldwell, of Castlederg in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, had seven bottles confiscated at Heathrow Airport customs on June 11 after she brought them in from Toronto. The emergency measure allowed for one to be returned, but after this a new application will have to be made for a licence.

