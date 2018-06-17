Firefighters use thermal imaging cameras to find remaining Glasgow School of Art hotspots

Firefighters are using thermal imaging cameras to identify any remaining hot spots at the scene of the fire that has gutted Glasgow’s world-renowned School of Art. About 50 firefighters remain at the scene after working through the night to extinguish the blaze, which broke out on Friday night. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a few pockets of fire remained at the site of the blaze, which included the Charles Rennie Mackintosh building as well as the popular music venue the O2 ABC.

The Mackintosh building went up in flames for the second time. Credit: PA

Group manager Martin Hill said: “This has clearly been a protracted incident and today we are still very much in a firefighting phase. “Our firefighters have been working effectively throughout the night and we are continuing to dampen down any remaining pockets of fire. “We are also using thermal imaging cameras to identify any hidden hot spots and will continue, working alongside partners, to assess our priorities and our tactical firefighting operation over the course of the day. “We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes – we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe. “I would like to express a sincere thankyou to our crews on the ground and our firefighters in operations control for continuing to effectively co-ordinate our resources as well as our partners along with the wider community.” SFRS has said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. Credit: PA

The fire was the second in four years to hit the Mackintosh Building, which was undergoing a multimillion-pound restoration project to return it to its former glory. There have been calls for a public inquiry into the latest blaze amid claims that a sprinkler system in the building was not yet operational. The Holyrood and Westminster governments have said they stand ready to provide support, including financially, to the art school as it assesses what the future may hold.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led Glaswegians, former students and public figures in expressing their shock and dismay at the disaster as she visited the site on Saturday.

Nicola Sturgeon has offered her support. Credit: PA