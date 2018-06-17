Former railway property sold for £404,000 at auction

Train enthusiasts steamed in with bids before a historic railway house and ticket office sold for £404,000 at auction.

The character property in Holman Way at Topsham, near Exeter was designed by famous railway architect Sir William Tite and opened on May 1 1861.

It was among the lots in the latest sale by land and property auctioneers Clive Emson and was sold to a local buyer who has no firm plans for the property yet.

Auctioneer Graham Barton said: “This was an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a piece of railway history which attracted a great deal of interest.