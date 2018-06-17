Gardai seek taxi drivers with information about Co Cork murder

Gardai have appealed for taxi drivers to come forward with information about a murder in Co Cork.

Mikolaj Wilk died at his home at Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig on the June 10.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai wish to continue to appeal to taxi and hackney drivers that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the incident who have not come forward.

“In particular, they wish to speak to a driver who picked up three women at a pub in the Wilton area through a booking on a taxi app and drove to Waterfall, dropping two of the women along the way.”

Witnesses, or anyone who can assist with the investigation, are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station.