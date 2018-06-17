Harry Kane among stars featuring in Volgograd murals

England captain Harry Kane is among the football stars immortalised in a series of murals in Volgograd.

A wall in the centre of the city near the Fifa fan fest has been turned into a backdrop which is proving popular among England fans looking to get a photo with their hero.

According to a local the wording says “King Garry”, although they pointed out when H is translated in the Russian language it is represented by the character for G meaning it actually reads “King Harry”.

Some England fans posed up with the painting on Sunday night, on the eve of the Three Lions’ first World Cup game against Tunisia at 7pm UK time on Monday.

But some questioned the likeness, saying “is that really Harry Kane?”

Other players include Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah and Nigeria captain and former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel.