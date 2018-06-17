MP who blocked legislation on upskirting says he is being scapegoated

The Conservative MP who single-handedly blocked the criminalisation of upskirting has defended his much-criticised move. Sir Christopher Chope told his local newspaper he supports outlawing the “vulgar, humiliating and unacceptable” act of upskirting, and added: “The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth.”

The 71-year-old MP for Christchurch in Dorset shouted down the bill that would have criminalised what Theresa May called “invasive” and “degrading” act when she pledged to revive an attempt to ban it. In an interview published in the Daily Echo on Sunday, the Tory grandee said he was acting on a long-held principle that has seen him routinely oppose backbench private members bills.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I feel a bit sore about being scapegoated over this,” he said. “The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth. “It’s defamatory of my character and it’s very depressing some of my colleagues have been perpetuating that in the past 48 hours.” He urged the Government to find the “fastest, fairest and surest passage” for a bill banning people from taking pictures up someone’s clothing without consent, and accused ministers of “hijacking” backbenchers’ time with the Friday afternoon debate. Sir Christopher was met with a barrage of criticism and heckled with cries of “shame!” when he shouted an objection during the second reading of the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill.

Theresa May attends church Credit: Theresa May attends church