MP who quit over Brexit hints other ministers could resign

A Tory MP who quit the frontbench over Brexit has hinted that other ministers could follow his lead and resign.

Former justice minister Phillip Lee said he had spoken to ministers who are concerned about the direction of travel but said he did not know whether they would also stand down.

Asked if other resignations were in the pipeline as he appeared on Sky’s Ridge On Sunday, Dr Lee said: “Before I made my decision, I made my decision in isolation, it was a decision about my own future on the basis of what I thought.

“Since I’ve made that decision, yes, I’ve had communications, conversations with ministers at all levels who are concerned about the direction of travel, but it’s up to them to make their own judgments about when it is right for them, and how to express those views – it’s not up to me.”