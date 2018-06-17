The Queen and Duke and Edinburgh attend Cartier Queen’s Cup

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent their Sunday afternoon watching polo.

Queen presenting the trophy Credit: PA

One week after his 97th birthday, Philip arrived at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Final at Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, wearing a khaki jacket.The Queen wore a pale blue dress coat with white lace waist detail, and a matching hat.

The Duke of Edinburgh arrives to attend the Cartier Trophy at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Surrey. Credit: PA

As she has done in previous years, the Queen presented the winners’ trophy.

Tinie Tempah seen before the start of the Cartier Trophy at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Surrey. Credit: PA