- ITV Report
The Queen and Duke and Edinburgh attend Cartier Queen’s Cup
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent their Sunday afternoon watching polo.
One week after his 97th birthday, Philip arrived at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Final at Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, wearing a khaki jacket.The Queen wore a pale blue dress coat with white lace waist detail, and a matching hat.
As she has done in previous years, the Queen presented the winners’ trophy.
Also seen at the event were rapper Tinie Tempah and actresses Jenna Coleman and Lily Collins.