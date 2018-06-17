Sajid Javid: My phone was stolen by moped thieves

The Home Secretary has revealed he was mugged by moped thieves who stole his mobile phone. Sajid Javid, who is in charge of the nation’s policing and security, said he was targeted by criminals outside Euston station in north London. The incident happened during his previous role as Communities Secretary, he told The Sun.

“It happened in a flash. I was walking out of Euston station and reached for my phone to call a taxi,” the minister said. “It was brand new. Before I knew what was happening, it had gone. They just rode up, grabbed it and zoomed off. “I was angry and upset but thought myself lucky not to have been stabbed or beaten up like many other victims who fall prey to these vicious criminals.”

