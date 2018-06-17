Temperatures rising ahead of England’s World Cup odyssey

England fans in Volgograd for the Three Lions’ first game on Monday would be wise to carry the suncream as temperatures soar.

The mercury is expected to reach 28C (82.4F) in the city in southern Russia, more than 500 miles from Moscow.

The forecast by the Hydrometcenter of Russia suggests overnight temperatures will be cooler at around 15C to 17C (59 to 62.6F), so those who wake up sweating will have no excuse but nerves.