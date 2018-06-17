Tory Brexit rebels could collapse the Government, says Dominic Grieve

Tory rebels could collapse the Government, former attorney general Dominic Grieve has said. Rebel ringleader Mr Grieve made it clear pro-Europe Tories did not intend to back down in their clash with Prime Minister Theresa May over how much say the Commons gets over Brexit. Rebels want Parliament to have the right to block a no-deal Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Asked if voting against the Government could bring it down, Mr Grieve told BBC1’s Sunday Politics: “We could collapse the Government. “And I can assure you I wake up at 2am in a cold sweat thinking about the problems that we have put on our shoulders. “The difficulty is that the Brexit process is inherently risky.” The showdown over a so-called “meaningful vote” for MPs is set to dominate the Commons again this week as the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns from the Lords in a bout of Parliamentary “ping pong”. Mr Grieve told the Press Association that his comments about collapsing the Government referred to a future vote on rejecting a Brexit deal, not to this week’s clash with the PM.

Palace of Westminster incident Credit: Palace of Westminster incident

The former attorney general said it was important for MPs to have a real say on a Brexit deal. He told the BBC: “I can’t save the Government from getting into a situation where Parliament might disagree with it. “The alternative is that we have all got to sign-up to a slavery clause now saying whatever the Government does, when it comes to January, however potentially catastrophic it might be for my constituents, and my country, I’m signing in blood now that I will follow over the edge of the cliff. “And that, I can tell you, I am not prepared to do.” The comments came after Tory rebels expressed disappointment that a compromise amendment Mrs May tabled after talks was weaker than they wanted. Rebels are angry because the Government amendment leaves Parliament facing a “deal or no deal” choice.

Theresa May attends church Credit: Theresa May attends church