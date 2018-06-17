Two held over fire that gutted nightclub and church

Two people have been arrested over a blaze that gutted a disused nightclub and adjoining church in South Wales. Fire crews were called to the former Zanzibar club and Bethel Community Church in the Stow Hill area of Newport at 6.30pm on Friday. Gwent Police said significant damage was caused by the fire, which was brought under control after three hours. More than 70 firefighters using 10 fire engines and 11 supporting appliances, including a crane, were needed to tackle it.

A 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Newport were being held on Sunday morning after being arrested on suspicion of arson. Around 40 people were evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out, while others were told to keep doors and windows closed, Jennie Griffiths, joint head of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said. Bethel Community Church has organised a prayer meeting on Sunday morning in the Stow Hill car park. Pastor Andrew Cleverly said: “Our building may be gone, but the church is alive.”

