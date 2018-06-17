Volgograd offers warm welcome to thousands of football fans arriving for World Cup

Volgograd is laying on a big welcome for the thousands of football fans arriving here.

Teams of young, tracksuit clad, English speaking volunteers ready and waiting outside the city’s train station and newly built arrivals terminal at airport to meet and greet the visitors.

Brimming with excitement they have their large foam hands to offer a big wave and big voices to cheer each fan through with a "welcome to Russia, welcome to Volgograd" shout.

For those heading off flights, slightly unsure what to expect, the response is split between amusement, awkwardness or complete bemusement. That doesn’t deter the welcoming committee though - they have one task and one task alone. To show Russia’s friendly side.

And show it they do because there is a very genuine pride in this city that it has been chosen as one of the 12 stadiums to host this World Cup.