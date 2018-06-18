Grieving widow Allana Carvell facing 'paupers' funeral' for her husband has costs paid off by the public

A grieving widow who faced having a 'paupers' funeral' for her husband said she is "truly grateful" for public donations which will cover the full cost of a funeral.

Allana Carvell told ITV News last week that the thought of a paupers' funeral for her husband was "killing" her as she faced costs of £4,000.

An ITV News investigation found that paupers' funerals - which happen when families can't pay for their own arrangements - have increased by 70% over the last three years, costing councils just over £4 million in the last financial year alone.