Armed forces need cash boost to meet growing threat from Russia – report

Britain’s armed forces need a significant hike in funding to meet the resurgent threat from states like Russia and fill existing “black holes” in their finances, a new parliamentary report has said.

The report from the Commons Defence Committee said the Government should start the process of moving the level of defence spending up from 2% to 3% of total GDP.

A cash injection on this scale would equate to additional funding of around £20 billion a year and bring investment in defence to levels similar to those seen between the end of the Cold War and the mid-1990s.

In its report, entitled Beyond 2 Per Cent, the committee warned that failure to finance the military on a sustainable basis makes it “very difficult” to implement a long-term strategy for Britain’s defence needs.

A new settlement providing long-term strategic and financial stability is the “only solution” at a time when the UK faces a renewed threat from Russia, as well as increasing challenges from terrorism, extremism, cyber-warfare and the erosion of the rules-based international order, said the cross-party committee.

The report comes weeks ahead of the expected release of high-level findings from the Ministry of Defence’s Modernising Defence Programme (MDP).

The committee congratulated Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson for extracting military spending from the remit of the Government’s National Security Capability Review.

The NSCR’s fiscally neutral nature risked deep cuts in parts of the armed forces – such as the potential loss of the assault ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark – and created the “perverse situation” that a review prompted by intensified threats could result in reductions in capability.