Audi CEO detained over diesel emissions scandal

The dpa news agency said Volkswagen confirmed reports that Mr Stadler was detained on Monday.

German authorities have detained the chief executive of Volkswagen’s Audi division, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into the manipulation of emissions controls.

Munich prosecutors searched Mr Stadler’s private residence last week in their investigation of suspected fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

A total of 20 people are under suspicion in the probe.

The probe of Mr Stadler focuses on cars sold in Europe that were believed to be equipped with software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States. Two managers are serving prison terms in the United States.