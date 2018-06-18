Boris Becker’s claim for diplomatic immunity raised in High Court case

Former world tennis number one Boris Becker’s claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy has been raised in High Court proceedings. The three-time Wimbledon champion was appointed attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs by the Central African Republic in April. His lawyers said on Thursday that the position was covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and meant he could not be subjected to any legal proceedings without the consent of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui.

The 50-year-old German was declared bankrupt in June 2017 by Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching him play on Centre Court. The bankruptcy was due to be discharged on Tuesday, but that has now been put on hold. Mr Becker’s lawyers told the court he agreed to the suspension of the discharge so the issue of his diplomatic immunity could be investigated further. Judge Sebastian Prentis told the High Court on Monday that lawyers acting for the bankruptcy trustees claim Mr Becker has not co-operated fully with them by not providing “full and accurate information” about his assets. The judge said the allegation relates to assets including two German properties, a property in London, an interest in three Mercedes dealerships and various tennis trophies and memorabilia. Mr Becker’s barrister Ben Emmerson QC said his client may wish to apply for an injunction to block a sale of trophies, due to be held at the end of July, as it would be “irreversible”. Judge Prentis said there would be a directions hearing some time after October 5, to discuss how the case would proceed. The judge told the court he received information from the Central African Republic’s embassy in Brussels that Mr Becker holds a diplomatic passport which is valid until 2023.

