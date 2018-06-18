Mocked Cristiano Ronaldo statue removed from Madeira airport

The original statue received criticism. Credit: PA

A controversial statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has been replaced, at his family's request. The bust which was positioned at Madeira Airport was widely mocked for looking little like the Portugal and Real Madrid star when it was unveiled in March 2017. It was commissioned as part of renaming the airport after Ronaldo, who spent his formative years on the island.

The first version was likened to Niall Quinn. Credit: PA

His family, through the CR7 Museum, have now had the statue changed at the airport. Sculpted by Emanuel Santos, the original work received worldwide criticism as it was liked to the former Manchester City and Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn. "This is a matter of taste, so it is not as simple as it seems. What matters is the impact that this work generated," Santos said at the time.

The new statue was sculpted by a different artist. Credit: PA