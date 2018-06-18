David Dimbleby to leave Question Time after 25 years

David Dimbleby is to leave Question Time after 25 years of presenting the BBC show. Announcing his departure the presenter said he would be returning to his first love of reporting. His final broadcast of Question Time will be on December 13 this year.

Dimbleby said: “At the end of the year I will have been chairing Question Time for a quarter of a century and I have decided that this is the right moment to leave. “It has been a privilege to work for a programme which brings voters face to face with those in power. I am grateful to the production teams and to the BBC who have made this possible. “It has been exhilarating following the twists and turns of British politics from John Major in 1994, through the Blair and Brown years to Cameron and May. I am not giving up broadcasting. “Instead, after years in the studio, I now plan to return to my first love: reporting.”

