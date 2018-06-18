‘Driver who hated Queen attacked police near Buckingham Palace with sword’

An Islamic State-inspired Uber driver attacked police with a Samurai sword outside Buckingham Palace because he hated the Queen, a court has heard. Officers bravely wrestled a 42in long blade from the hands of Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, after he crashed his car outside the palace, jurors were told. They feared for their lives during the “surreal” confrontation with Chowdhury, who shouted repeatedly “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest), the Old Bailey heard.

PC Ian Midgley leaves the Old Bailey after giving evidence Credit: PA

Jurors were told how Chowdhury had left his sister a suicide note expressing his hatred for the Queen before setting out in his Toyota Prius on August 25 last year. He allegedly wrote: “Tell everyone that I love them and that they should struggle against the enemies of Allah with their lives and their property. “The Queen and her soldiers will all be in the hellfire they go to war with Muslims around the world and kill them without any mercy. “They are the enemies that Allah tells us to fight.” He bought a knife sharpener in Sainsbury’s and initially headed to Windsor Castle, but ended up outside the Windsor Castle pub due to a “SatNav error”, jurors were told. He then drove past the Coldstream Guards’ barracks in Windsor and on to Buckingham Palace, where he attracted the attention of a passing police van by ploughing into traffic cones. When Acting Sergeant Gavin Hutt approached the car, Chowdhury allegedly told him: “It’s all a bit f* up”.

Dash-cam footage of Mohiussunnath Chowdhury’s vehicle Credit: PA